Short Interest in UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) Declines By 28.6%

UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of UTSI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,211. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $58.27 million, a PE ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.01. UTStarcom has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $3.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UTStarcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications worldwide. The company helps network operators to offer communication services for its customers. Its products line include various platforms that leverage its expertise in packet optical communications, routing and switching technologies, broadband access, wireless communications, and synchronization.

