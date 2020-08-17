Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Declines By 27.6%

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the May 31st total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of VONE stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.88. 27,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,144. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a fifty-two week low of $99.51 and a fifty-two week high of $155.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.07.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VONE. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the second quarter worth $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the first quarter worth $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the first quarter worth $39,000.

