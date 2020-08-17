Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Increases By 24.3%

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the April 30th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VONE. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

VONE stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $154.88. 27,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,144. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12 month low of $99.51 and a 12 month high of $155.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.07.

