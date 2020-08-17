Short Interest in VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) Expands By 21.1%

VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the April 30th total of 3,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEON. Exor Investments UK LLP raised its position in VEON by 41.8% during the second quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 53,114,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,606,000 after acquiring an additional 15,652,059 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of VEON by 81.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,304,918 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,549,000 after buying an additional 6,874,312 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of VEON by 90.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,795,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after buying an additional 3,692,670 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of VEON by 147.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,807,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after buying an additional 3,458,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of VEON by 20.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,069,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,306,000 after buying an additional 3,422,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEON traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.56. The stock had a trading volume of 69,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,123,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79. VEON has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.38.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that VEON will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on VEON shares. New Street Research downgraded shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.80 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

