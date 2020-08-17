Short Interest in Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) Increases By 40.9%

Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ:VERB) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 376,700 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the June 15th total of 267,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

NASDAQ:VERB traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.48. The company had a trading volume of 44,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,285. Verb Technology has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $2.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $37.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 129.80% and a negative return on equity of 87.75%.

About Verb Technology

Verb Technology Company, Inc provides cloud-based business software products under the Tagg brand name. The company's flagship product is TaggCRM, a customer relationship management application that allows its users to create, distribute, and post interactive videos that contain on-screen clickable Taggs, which are interactive icons, buttons, and other on-screen elements that when clicked allow their prospects and customers to respond to its users' call to action in real-time, in the video, while the video is playing, without leaving or stopping the video.

