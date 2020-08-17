Short Interest in Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Expands By 20.7%

Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,700 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the April 30th total of 177,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 361,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

VERU traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,396. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $206.75 million, a P/E ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.46. Veru has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $4.74.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Veru had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Veru will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VERU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VERU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Argent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Leap Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leap Investments LP now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veru during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

About Veru

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

