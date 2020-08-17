Short Interest in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Expands By 14.1%

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the January 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VSDA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.04. The stock had a trading volume of 30,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,231. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.83. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $37.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSDA. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 653.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 315,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after purchasing an additional 273,943 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,751,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,547,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,378,000 after purchasing an additional 178,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

