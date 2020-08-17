Short Interest in Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) Increases By 17.4%

Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the April 15th total of 84,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VIOT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Viomi Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,293,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after buying an additional 505,065 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 142.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 978,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 178,173 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIOT traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.49. 1,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,602. Viomi Technology has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $436.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average of $5.95.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $108.11 million for the quarter. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 22.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Viomi Technology will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

