Short Interest in Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) Rises By 45.5%

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the June 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 954,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

NASDAQ:VTGN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.55. Vistagen Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.49.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vistagen Therapeutics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VTGN shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistagen Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Vistagen Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vistagen Therapeutics by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 48,884 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Vistagen Therapeutics by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vistagen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vistagen Therapeutics by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 80,741 shares during the period. 4.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vistagen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

