Short Interest in VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) Declines By 26.7%

VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 510,700 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the May 31st total of 696,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of VVUS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.22. 72,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,313. VIVUS has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of -0.84.

About VIVUS

VIVUS, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company primarily in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body-mass index of 30 or greater (obese patients) or 27 or greater (overweight patients) in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus, or high cholesterol.

