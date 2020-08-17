Short Interest in Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Decreases By 17.1%

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 503,200 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the April 30th total of 606,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 162.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLOUF remained flat at $$32.84 during midday trading on Monday. Voestalpine has a fifty-two week low of $32.84 and a fifty-two week high of $120.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.70.

About Voestalpine

