Short Interest in WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Expands By 17.6%

WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 640,900 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the January 31st total of 545,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In other news, CFO Robert H. Young bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Clossin bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,080 shares of company stock valued at $175,000 and have sold 39,539 shares valued at $877,738. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in WesBanco by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,078,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,368,000 after purchasing an additional 126,449 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 6.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,381,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,670,000 after acquiring an additional 199,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,074,000 after acquiring an additional 93,106 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,017,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,109,000 after acquiring an additional 69,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.99. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $39.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.10.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $151.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.49 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that WesBanco will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded WesBanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on WesBanco from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on WesBanco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

