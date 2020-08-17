Short Interest in Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) Expands By 39.8%

Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 339,700 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the June 15th total of 243,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 24,051 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 389.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 47,151 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 110,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 60,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 32,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

WNEB stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.16. The stock had a trading volume of 15,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,047. Western New England Bancorp has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $132.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.39.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $17.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Compass Point raised Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Western New England Bancorp from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

