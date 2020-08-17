Short Interest in Wilhelmina International Inc (NASDAQ:WHLM) Increases By 25.0%

Wilhelmina International Inc (NASDAQ:WHLM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

In related news, major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 14,813 shares of Wilhelmina International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $148,278.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 916,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,172,523.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Wilhelmina International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ WHLM traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.52. 42,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,578. Wilhelmina International has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $20.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.96.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 10.48%.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc provides fashion model and talent management services. The company engages in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients. It offers fashion modeling and social media influencer services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, magazine publications, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and Internet sites.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.