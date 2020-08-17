Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Sets New 52-Week High at $104.27

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $104.27 and last traded at $104.08, with a volume of 1610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.98.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSD. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.29 and a 200-day moving average of $78.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.67. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $326.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 30.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,545,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,449,000 after purchasing an additional 173,419 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,846,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,138,000 after purchasing an additional 42,315 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1,605.1% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,318,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,925 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,413,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,209,000 after acquiring an additional 59,165 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,247,000 after acquiring an additional 60,661 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

