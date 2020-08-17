Single Collateral DAI (SAI) Trading 20.8% Higher Over Last Week

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Single Collateral DAI has a market cap of $8.57 million and approximately $902.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Single Collateral DAI has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar. One Single Collateral DAI token can currently be purchased for $1.29 or 0.00013171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00039696 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $688.29 or 0.05662001 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002518 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00048326 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00014701 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003192 BTC.

About Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 6,660,126 tokens. The official website for Single Collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO.

Single Collateral DAI Token Trading

Single Collateral DAI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Single Collateral DAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Single Collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

