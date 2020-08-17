SingularityNET (AGI) Price Tops $0.0517 on Major Exchanges

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $42.99 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for approximately $0.0517 or 0.00000421 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Tidex, IDEX and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00139993 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $230.45 or 0.01875445 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00190767 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000932 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000257 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00138928 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET was first traded on December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 831,225,122 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, DragonEX, IDEX, Ethfinex, Liqui and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

