Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Short Interest Up 11.1% in January

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,090,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the December 31st total of 4,580,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIX. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Macquarie raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.77.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

SIX traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.31. 2,002,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,605,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 2.12. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $59.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.94.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $19.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.29 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post -4.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 18,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 12,673 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 542,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after acquiring an additional 380,719 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,221,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,313,000 after acquiring an additional 286,100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.