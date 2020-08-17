Skinbiotherapeutics (LON:SBTX) Shares Down 3.8%

Skinbiotherapeutics PLC (LON:SBTX) shares were down 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 25.02 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 25.50 ($0.33), approximately 267,527 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 261,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.50 ($0.35).

The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 million and a P/E ratio of -23.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 20.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 14.45.

About Skinbiotherapeutics (LON:SBTX)

SkinBioTherapeutics plc, a life science company, engages in the research and development of lysates derived from the human microbiome on skin. It is developing pre-clinical product application, SkinBiotix, a cosmetic cream for skin health, as well as for applications in infection control and eczema. The company was formerly known as Skinbiotix Ltd.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Skinbiotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skinbiotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.