Skrumble Network Hits Market Capitalization of $3.71 Million (SKM)

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Skrumble Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, LBank, IDEX and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Skrumble Network has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Skrumble Network has a market cap of $3.71 million and $840,627.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Skrumble Network

Skrumble Network’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 tokens. Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Skrumble Network is skrumble.network.

Skrumble Network Token Trading

Skrumble Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Gate.io, IDEX, Hotbit, BitMart and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skrumble Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skrumble Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skrumble Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

