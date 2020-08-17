SmartMesh Achieves Market Cap of $6.29 Million (SMT)

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 17th. During the last week, SmartMesh has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. One SmartMesh token can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC and Huobi. SmartMesh has a total market cap of $6.29 million and $679,272.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00039765 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $703.53 or 0.05850781 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00015291 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00048901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003248 BTC.

SmartMesh Profile

SmartMesh (SMT) is a token. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 tokens. SmartMesh’s official website is smartmesh.io. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh.

Buying and Selling SmartMesh

SmartMesh can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartMesh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartMesh should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartMesh using one of the exchanges listed above.

