Solana (SOL) Price Hits $3.03 on Major Exchanges

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Solana has a total market capitalization of $92.35 million and approximately $11.83 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solana coin can now be purchased for $3.03 or 0.00024644 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Solana has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00039140 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $683.61 or 0.05561653 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004042 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00047846 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00014469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Solana Coin Profile

Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) is a coin. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,622,872 coins and its circulating supply is 30,488,633 coins. Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs. The official website for Solana is solana.com. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Solana

Solana can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

