Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

UPMMY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.14. 11,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,938. Sonic Healthcare has a 52 week low of $21.96 and a 52 week high of $34.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.77.

Get Sonic Healthcare alerts:

UPMMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

UPM-Kymmene Oyj operates in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, distribution, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for fuel distributors, transportation, and oil and petrochemicals industries.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.