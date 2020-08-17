Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.69

Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.69 and last traded at $46.42, with a volume of 2953 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.19.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Southern Copper from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Southern Copper Corp will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,531.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,214,000 after purchasing an additional 190,154 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 167.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 516,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,544,000 after purchasing an additional 323,673 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 17,002 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,917,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,311,000 after purchasing an additional 215,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

