Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Shares Acquired by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 66.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,876 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,085 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 427.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 881 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 426.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 900 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $263,558.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,215.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LUV stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.81. 8,092,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,599,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.93 and a beta of 1.17. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $58.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.54.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.19 million. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post -6.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

