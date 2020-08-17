SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Trading Up 1%

SpaceandPeople Plc (LON:SAL)’s share price was up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.40 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.30 ($0.07), approximately 4,363 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 10,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.25 ($0.07).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $1.04 million and a P/E ratio of 17.67.

About SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL)

SpaceandPeople PLC markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers and other venues in the United Kingdom, Germany, and India. It operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centers, retail parks, and travel hubs.

