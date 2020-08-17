SparksPay One Day Volume Reaches $101.00 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $27,773.39 and approximately $101.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 98.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SparksPay alerts:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000084 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00009497 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000669 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 9,502,325 coins and its circulating supply is 8,513,704 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/SparksPay. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io.

SparksPay Coin Trading

SparksPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.