Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Shares Down 16.7%

Sparta Capital Ltd (CVE:SAY) shares fell 16.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 155,353 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 63% from the average session volume of 422,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market cap of $3.65 million and a P/E ratio of -12.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03.

About Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY)

Sparta Capital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, sale, and service of a range of complementary products. The company is involved in the optimization of energy consumption in the commercial and manufacturing sectors; construction and energy through biomass conversion; energy conservation in mining; and energy savings in transportation.

