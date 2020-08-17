SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) PT Raised to $21.00

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

SPTN stock opened at $20.58 on Monday. SpartanNash has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.36 million, a PE ratio of 54.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average of $16.85.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Equities analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SpartanNash news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 15,173 shares of company stock valued at $337,410 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 348.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 71,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 21,096 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 809.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 124,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 110,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 595.6% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 159,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 136,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

