SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:ZGBR) Trading Up 0.7%

SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:ZGBR)’s stock price was up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.52 and last traded at $41.48, approximately 568 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.38 and its 200 day moving average is $40.82.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:ZGBR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 12.94% of SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Solactive United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.