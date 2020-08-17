SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stock Holdings Lifted by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 698,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,836 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 5.5% of 1ST Source Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. 1ST Source Bank owned approximately 0.43% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $63,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 53.9% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,273. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.81.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

