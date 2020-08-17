SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.11

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.11 and last traded at $53.05, with a volume of 85612 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.41.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.23.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XHB. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,992,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter valued at $325,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 13,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $16,468,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,431,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XHB)

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.