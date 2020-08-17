SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Hits New 12-Month High at $52.15

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.15 and last traded at $52.05, with a volume of 83677 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.55.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the second quarter valued at $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 1,334.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the second quarter valued at $209,000.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XRT)

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

