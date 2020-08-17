Spectre.ai Utility Token (SXUT) Price Down 15.9% Over Last Week

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. In the last seven days, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. One Spectre.ai Utility Token token can now be bought for $0.0510 or 0.00000415 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Spectre.ai Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00038938 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004753 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $690.30 or 0.05607663 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003748 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00048274 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00014662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Spectre.ai Utility Token Token Profile

Spectre.ai Utility Token (SXUT) is a token. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 tokens. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI. The official website for Spectre.ai Utility Token is www.spectre.ai.

Buying and Selling Spectre.ai Utility Token

Spectre.ai Utility Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectre.ai Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectre.ai Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

