SRCOIN (SRCOIN) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 17th. One SRCOIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene. SRCOIN has a market capitalization of $92,061.19 and approximately $1.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SRCOIN has traded 43.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00153924 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $225.56 or 0.01855467 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00190941 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000924 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000239 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00133911 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About SRCOIN

SRCOIN was first traded on December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. The official message board for SRCOIN is medium.com/@SRCOIN. The official website for SRCOIN is www.srcoin.info. SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SRCOIN Token Trading

SRCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SRCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SRCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

