Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Trading 13.3% Higher

Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) traded up 13.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68, 125 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Stagecoach Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Stagecoach Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stagecoach Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Stagecoach Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Stagecoach Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1.19. The stock has a market cap of $344.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

