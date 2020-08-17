Status Trading Up 26.7% Over Last 7 Days (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 17th. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0366 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, ZB.COM, GOPAX and Livecoin. Status has a market cap of $127.17 million and approximately $21.05 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 26.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00153924 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $225.56 or 0.01855467 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00190941 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000924 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000239 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00133911 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About Status

Status’ genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

Status can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BigONE, Kucoin, Upbit, DragonEX, OKEx, DEx.top, Livecoin, Bancor Network, Binance, Neraex, ChaoEX, TOPBTC, GOPAX, CoinTiger, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, Poloniex, IDAX, Tidex, Bithumb, Gate.io, DDEX, OOOBTC, Cobinhood, OTCBTC, LATOKEN, ABCC, IDEX, Koinex, Gatecoin, Ethfinex, ZB.COM, IDCM, HitBTC, Ovis, Bittrex and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

