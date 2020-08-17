SteepCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $22,048.40 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded down 22.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 17th. One SteepCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Crex24 and Graviex. During the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. SteepCoin has a total market capitalization of $22,048.40 and $29.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001681 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000804 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000037 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About SteepCoin

SteepCoin is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SteepCoin Coin Trading

SteepCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

