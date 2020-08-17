Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Hits New 52-Week High at $46.27

Stella-Jones Inc (TSE:SJ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$46.27 and last traded at C$45.92, with a volume of 28910 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$45.52.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 5.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.81.

In other Stella-Jones news, Director Simon Pelletier acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$34.22 per share, with a total value of C$27,376.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at C$198,476.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

