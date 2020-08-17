Stellar (XLM) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Stellar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000936 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bitbns, CEX.IO and Sistemkoin. During the last week, Stellar has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Stellar has a total market cap of $2.37 billion and approximately $408.54 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00137513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $229.89 or 0.01870248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00191644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000259 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00138782 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar’s genesis date was July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,773 coins and its circulating supply is 20,563,724,416 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org.

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Bittrex, Exrates, BitMart, Cryptomate, ZB.COM, Bitbns, Indodax, Kryptono, GOPAX, Koinex, CoinEgg, RippleFox, Ovis, CryptoMarket, C2CX, Huobi, OKEx, Upbit, Exmo, Kraken, Stronghold, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Gate.io, OTCBTC, Binance, Koineks, Kucoin, Bitfinex, Liquid, ABCC, HitBTC, Kuna, Stellarport, Poloniex, BCEX, CEX.IO and Vebitcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

