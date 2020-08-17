Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Hits New 12-Month High at $117.73

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $117.73 and last traded at $117.65, with a volume of 151 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.68.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Stepan from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Stepan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.75.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $460.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.50 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.15%. Research analysts predict that Stepan will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Stepan’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

In related news, Director Gregory E. Lawton sold 1,087 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $119,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Behrens sold 1,813 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total value of $196,220.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,114.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,345 shares of company stock valued at $364,305 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Stepan by 11.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Stepan by 134.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,415,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,176,000 after acquiring an additional 811,108 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stepan by 5.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 209,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,509,000 after acquiring an additional 10,882 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Stepan by 173.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 23,310 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Stepan by 76.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 20,353 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stepan Company Profile (NYSE:SCL)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

