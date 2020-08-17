Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 4,186 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 237.4% in the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 198,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.68.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.73. 84,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,348,860. The stock has a market cap of $86.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.94 and its 200 day moving average is $73.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

