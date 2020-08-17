Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 61,973 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 459.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,973 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $6,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 82.7% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $63,000.

Shares of EFG traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.24. The stock had a trading volume of 348,062 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.41 and its 200 day moving average is $80.37. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

