Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 973 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $9,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 176.5% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $156.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,159. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $101.87 and a 1 year high of $156.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.95.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

