Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,500,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,295,173,000 after acquiring an additional 116,065 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,767,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,060,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,377 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $877,940,000 after purchasing an additional 315,132 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,236,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,319,000 after purchasing an additional 221,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,751,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $512,839,000 after purchasing an additional 75,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $165.33. The stock had a trading volume of 57,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,343. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $182.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.85.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.