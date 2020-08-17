Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,751 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF worth $7,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 2,520.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,243,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,389,000 after acquiring an additional 12,738,287 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 1,959.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,950,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,251 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $85,541,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $84,917,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $60,815,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,090. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a 52-week low of $49.12 and a 52-week high of $76.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.74.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.