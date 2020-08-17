Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,115 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $107.16. 23,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,766,588. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.12. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

