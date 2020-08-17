Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,436 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $9,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 53.9% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.83. The stock had a trading volume of 7,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,864. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $67.57 and a 52-week high of $108.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.81.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

