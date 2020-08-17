Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 174.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.37. 2,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,074. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $139.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

