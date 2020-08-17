Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,956 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $5,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 117.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FTSM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.09. 18,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,039. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.81. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $56.43 and a 52 week high of $60.24.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.